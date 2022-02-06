When Thomas Tuchel Could Travel to Abu Dhabi to Join Chelsea at Club World Cup

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel did not travel with his side as they flew to Abu Dhabi ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Blues boss tested positive for Covid-19 before Chelsea faced Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, Arno Michels discussed the possibility of Tuchel joining up with his side next week.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after Chelsea's victory over Plymouth, Michels revealed: "First of all, I do not exactly know what the situation is with Thomas when he will be back. He has to follow the government rules and is in self-isoltation, so we are looking forward to the next days."

And according to government regulations, Tuchel could be out of isolation on Wednesday or Thursday at the earliest.

Therefore, the German will miss the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday no matter what but could be set to fly out for the final match.

Either way, Chelsea will play on Saturday. A win in the semi-final sees a place in the final at 16:30 (UK), whilst a loss would see the Blues play in the third place match at 13:00 (UK).

Chelsea landed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning, flying after they beat Plymouth in the FA Cup fifth round.

Tuchel will be desperate to attend the Club World Cup, with the opportunity of lifting his third Chelsea trophy.

When asked about the importance of the competition, Tuchel said: "I have to say once you are in it you are pretty excited. Once you are not in it, it is a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"It is a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that is why we will do anything to take the chance to make it happen."

Therefore, it is thought that he will fly out once he returns a negative test and completes his period of isolation.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube