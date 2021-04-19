NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
When Thomas Tuchel found out Chelsea's decision to join European Super League

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he found out on Sunday the decision which saw Chelsea confirm their involvement in the European Super League. 

Chelsea among 11 other clubs announced their decision to form and back a new Super League competition which could start as early as August. 

The 20-team competition, which is viewed as a closed shops to feed the wallets of the big revenue clubs, has come under heavy backlash from all corners of the football word which has seen clubs come under threat from governing bodies over their places in domestic and European competitions. 

EzUghOdVgAQNxOg

It was announced on Sunday evening and Tuchel was the first manager to take to the media following the announcement, and he confirmed he found out about the new competition on the same day. 

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said: "I have known about it since yesterday.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part."

