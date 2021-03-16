When Thomas Tuchel hopes Tammy Abraham & Thiago Silva will return to Chelsea side

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
When Thomas Tuchel hopes Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva will return to Chelsea side

Thomas Tuchel hopes to welcome back duo Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva to the Chelsea side after the upcoming international break.

Silva has been struggling with a thigh injury picked up against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of February and suffered a recent setback in training.

While Abraham injured his ankle against Newcastle United and has still been suffering pain which has seen him absent from Tuchel's squad.

Tuchel confirmed the duo would once again be unavailable for selection for Chelsea's Champions League second leg tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. 

"We also need to work without Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham for this game."

He added: "They are not quite right yet but with an international break now coming, I don’t think there is too much risk in me saying that we expect them to join us again after the international break."

Chelsea's first game back after the international break is against West Brom on Saturday 3 April at Stamford Bridge, which will provide them with a welcome boost if the pair return to the team from injury. 

Chelsea have no other injury concerns ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico, other than Mason Mount and Jorginho being ruled out due to suspension.

Tuchel said: "So we are missing four key players for this game but that makes the selection a little bit easier, because we can select 23 players in the Champions League.

"We will use the whole squad. We can make five substitutes during the match, so we have a clear idea of what we can do."

