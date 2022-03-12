Thomas Tuchel has revealed when he found out about the UK Government's decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich.

The 55-year-old was notified of the Government's decision on Thursday morning prior to Chelsea's 3-1 win over Norwich City later that evening at Carrow Road.

Abramovich had his assets frozen which saw a sale of the Football Club paused, however that process has now resumed following talks between the Government, Club and Raine.

IMAGO / PA Images

Disruption and distraction was handed to the Chelsea squads who were focused on their games on Thursday as a result of finances being effectively paused, causing uncertainty to jobs and the future of the Club.

Tuchel's side flew to Norwich on Thursday and it was on the morning of the game when the Chelsea head coach found out.

He responded to questions from Sky Sports over when he learned of the sanctions: "I was coming here to the training ground to prepare the match, to prepare myself to hop on the bus to go to the airport and fly to Norwich.

"For me personally, when I was on the plane with my headphones on and some space for myself, to digest it - I was feeling very privileged to have the chance to coach a Premier League match. I felt very grateful for that."



IMAGO / PA Images

Abramovich was also disqualified by the Premier League on Saturday as being a Director of Chelsea, on a day where sponsors Hyundai suspended their partnership and asked for its logo to be removed off the shirt sleeve.

A statement from the Premier League read: "Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The Board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

