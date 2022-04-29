Skip to main content

'When You're Ready, You're Ready' - Thomas Tuchel Insists Age Doesn't Play a Factor in Chelsea Selection

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that age doesn't play a factor in getting selected in his Blues squad.

The German tactician used Thiago Silva, who has played under Tuchel since 2018 during his Paris Saint-Germain tenure, as an example. The 37-year-old is a regular starter under Tuchel.

imago1011628839h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference, Tuchel was asked about why he has decided to play the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James so much.

The Blues manager instantly made it clear that it wasn't to help them become established stars.

"I don't know if it is gratitude," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I don't think Frank did it to do them a favour. I think every coach does it because it is all about helping the team.

"It is not about age in any direction. If Thiago (Silva) helps us and can perform, we don't care about how old he is. And we don't care how young somebody is. When you are ready, you are ready.

imago1009361975h (1)

"I strongly believe you find your way if you have what it takes. I am very grateful for the quality the academy produces and grateful for the culture at Chelsea to push these boys through, and this is top, top quality.

"It is our job to let them play, to prepare them and push them on this kind of level. This is what Chelsea is about. I am happy for that."

