Where the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City could be played instead of Istanbul

Where Chelsea and Manchester City could play Champions League final after Turkey added to UK red list

After the UK Government announced Turkey was on their travel 'red list', it has thrown the location of the 2020/21 Champions League final into doubt.

It is an all-English final between Manchester City and Chelsea but with current restrictions meaning a 10 day quarantine upon return to the UK, which doesn't exclude sports athletes, a venue change is being discussed by the Government and relevant authorities.

With Istanbul a potential no-go this season after they delayed their hosting of the tournament a year, several other venues have been touted as possible alternatives.

Where could the final be played if it was held in the UK?

Wembley Stadium is very unlikely due to the Championship Play-Off final being held there on the same day.

Aston Villa's Villa Park has been offered however as per Dale Johnson, it is a 'complete non-starter' as it is not a UEFA-approved elite venue.

Tottenham's ground has been speculated as another option for the final, whilst other stadiums like Hampden Park in Scotland and the Principality Stadium in Wales could also be possible alternatives.

Old Trafford would suffice as a neutral venue for the final.

Who has said what?

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Schapps

"Fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA are in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA."

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust

"Turkey has been added to the red list and therefore no Chelsea supporters can travel to watch the Champions League final. We are meeting with the UEFA president this week and will request that the fixture is moved to the UK."

Thomas Tuchel [Prior to the announcement]

"I do not get involved in these discussions or thoughts because I have enough to prepare myself and the team for the upcoming matches. And I have full trust in everybody who decides this to make a reasonable decision.

"It was like this when we were not quite sure where we would play against Porto in the first and second leg. That's why I trust all the people at Chelsea involved in this, and others who will decide. I just at the moment prepare for the final."

