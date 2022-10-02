Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw
The players have hung up their club colours for their return to international duty this week but club action is far from over, with the UEFA Champions League draw set to take place tomorrow afternoon (UK).
Chelsea have been placed into Pot 1 as the champions of England and are joined by the holders Lyon, as well as Germany's Wolfsburg and Spain's Barcelona.
Arsenal are the only other English side in the seedings and they are joined by 11 other teams ahead of the biggest group stage of the tournament to date.
The Champions League calendar
Group stage
Matchday 1: 19/20 October
Matchday 2: 26/27 October
Matchday 3: 23/24 November
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon
Read More
Quarter-finals
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
3 or 4 June tbc
How to catch the draw
As a part of UEFA's plan to increase the exposure of women's football, they have signed a four-year deal with DAZN and YouTube, and will be streaming all of the matches live and on demand from the group stage onward.
DAZN's YouTube channel will be the global host and will start their coverage at Monday's draw from 13:00 CET/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 BST.
