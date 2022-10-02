Skip to main content
Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

The draw along with all of this season's matches will be streamed for free.

The players have hung up their club colours for their return to international duty this week but club action is far from over, with the UEFA Champions League draw set to take place tomorrow afternoon (UK). 

Chelsea have been placed into Pot 1 as the champions of England and are joined by the holders Lyon, as well as Germany's Wolfsburg and Spain's Barcelona. 

Arsenal are the only other English side in the seedings and they are joined by 11 other teams ahead of the biggest group stage of the tournament to date. 

Sam Kerr vs Juventus

The Champions League calendar

Group stage
Matchday 1: 19/20 October
Matchday 2: 26/27 October
Matchday 3: 23/24 November
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw
13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quarter-finals
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
3 or 4 June tbc

Millie Bright vs Wolfsburg

How to catch the draw 

As a part of UEFA's plan to increase the exposure of women's football, they have signed a four-year deal with DAZN and YouTube, and will be streaming all of the matches live and on demand from the group stage onward. 

DAZN's YouTube channel will be the global host and will start their coverage at Monday's draw from 13:00 CET/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 BST. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Millie Bright vs Wolfsburg
News

Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?

By Melissa Edwards
Theo Hernandez
News

AC Milan Set To Be Without Several First Team Players For Chelsea Game

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

'I Have Got Too Much Respect For Them' Conor Gallagher On Playing His Former Side

By Connor Dossi-White
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Is A Fan Of Brighton's Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Graham Potter Speaks On Ben Chilwell's Return To Full Fitness

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Shares His Post-Match Thoughts After His 2-1 Victory Over Crystal Palace

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith