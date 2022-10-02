Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

The players have hung up their club colours for their return to international duty this week but club action is far from over, with the UEFA Champions League draw set to take place tomorrow afternoon (UK).

Chelsea have been placed into Pot 1 as the champions of England and are joined by the holders Lyon, as well as Germany's Wolfsburg and Spain's Barcelona.

Arsenal are the only other English side in the seedings and they are joined by 11 other teams ahead of the biggest group stage of the tournament to date.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Champions League calendar

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc

IMAGO / foto2press

How to catch the draw

As a part of UEFA's plan to increase the exposure of women's football, they have signed a four-year deal with DAZN and YouTube, and will be streaming all of the matches live and on demand from the group stage onward.

DAZN's YouTube channel will be the global host and will start their coverage at Monday's draw from 13:00 CET/ 07:00 ET/ 12:00 BST.

Read More Chelsea Stories