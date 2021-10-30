Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    'Where's Mount?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Newcastle

    Author:

    Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

    The Blues are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table and there have been some changes to the starting XI.

    Chelsea XI to face Newcastle: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

    Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul

    Read More

    Thiago Silva returns to the  team in defence alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

    Jorginho is captaining the side, playing in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante

    Hakim Ziyech was preferred in the right-wing role, being handed an opportunity to impress.

    Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34577586 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Christian Pulisic Did Not Feature Against Newcastle United

    24 minutes ago
    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    'He Should Have Started' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection to Face Newcastle United

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_35707026
    News

    'Chilly is Growing Into his Full Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Ben Chilwell's Recent Form

    54 minutes ago
    sipa_35707928
    News

    Revealed: The Reason Mason Mount is Absent From Chelsea's Squad to Face Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35777393
    News

    'Where's Mount?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Newcastle

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35708031
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Teams: Newcastle vs Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35708031
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hints at Reece James Position Change Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35777319
    News

    Chelsea Fans React to Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw

    1 hour ago