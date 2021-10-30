'Where's Mount?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Newcastle

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Blues are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table and there have been some changes to the starting XI.

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul

Thiago Silva returns to the team in defence alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho is captaining the side, playing in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante

Hakim Ziyech was preferred in the right-wing role, being handed an opportunity to impress.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

