Frank Lampard on Roman Abramovich and who contacted him for Chelsea job

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard became the new Chelsea head coach on July 4 2019 signing a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge after leaving Championship side Derby County. 

The move for Lampard seemed to be the perfect timing. Chelsea had a transfer ban, unable to sign world-class talent, so the squad that was already there plus the academy [which was rarely used prior to Lampard's arrival] was all that was their at the manager's disposal for the 2019/20 campaign.

Lampard was hunted for the job and after just one season at Derby, joined 'his club'. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-lampard (2)
(Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

But it wasn't owner Roman Abramovich who made the approach for Lampard, it was director Marina Granovskaia. 

Lampard spoke in depth to Alan Shearer and the Athletic about how his move to Chelsea came about and his relationship with Abramovich.

"In terms of [Abramovich's] level of involvement, he was very visible at the training ground in the early years and occasionally after games and now obviously that’s changed. That’s maybe natural in how his life has moved as well as the club, and we know there are different reasons behind that.

"When I came back to the club, no; it was Marina [Granovskaia, the director], who contacted Derby and then myself to make that happen. 

41027187
(Photo by David Klein / Sportimage)

"I saw Roman on pre-season last year and it was big smiles and not cuddles but welcomes and handshakes. From then, I haven’t had a close, close relationship with him, albeit I report back my thoughts on games, on where I see us and where I see us moving forward consistently through Marina and I’m very happy with that.

"I would say the relationship is close without being practically close day-to-day or week-to-week. I feel the support from afar, but it’s very straight, very cut-and-dried and that’s how I try to give it back. If I’m commenting on how we’re playing or performing, I don’t beat around the bush. Whether good or bad, I think that’s the right policy with a man of that level. He’s a man who gets things done; you don’t get to his position without that.”

Read the full interview here. 

----------

