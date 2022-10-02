Skip to main content
Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?

IMAGO / foto2press

Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?

The group stage draw takes place on Monday.

Chelsea Women have kicked their Super League title defence into action with two out of three wins and as the players head off to their national squads for the first time this season, supporters can turn their focus onto the UEFA Champions League. 

Emma Hayes' side are desperate to secure the one trophy which continues to elude them and one up their 2020/21 final loss against Barcelona, by finally bringing Ol' Big Ears to Kingsmeadow. 

The Blues failed to move past the group stages last year and will be wanting to rectify that once the competition starts up again from 19 October. 

Guro Reiten vs Wolfsburg

Guro Reiten dancing with the ball against Wolfsburg last season. 

Which pot are Chelsea in?

There are only four different pots for the Women's Champions League with the current holders Lyon joined by the champions of England, Germany and Spain in Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Barcelona for Pot 1

These teams are then joined by 12 round 2 winners who make up the remaining spots as follows;

Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Slavia Prague, Arsenal

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pot 3: Rosengard, Juventus, Real Madrid, St. Polten

Pot 4: Zurich, Vllaznia, Benfica, AS Roma

Lyon in Champions League

Lyon were crowned champions for an 8th time last season. 

Who can Chelsea face? 

The draw will start with each team from pot 1 being allocated a different group, followed by pots 2 through 4 until we have four equal groups from A to D. 

This means that Chelsea cannot face Lyon, Wolfsburg or Barcelona, nor can they face Arsenal who will have to be placed into one of the other three groups as they are from the same country. 

The Blues can face any of the remaining 11 teams. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Bethany England vs Juventus
News

Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

By Melissa Edwards
Theo Hernandez
News

AC Milan Set To Be Without Several First Team Players For Chelsea Game

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

'I Have Got Too Much Respect For Them' Conor Gallagher On Playing His Former Side

By Connor Dossi-White
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Is A Fan Of Brighton's Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Graham Potter Speaks On Ben Chilwell's Return To Full Fitness

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Shares His Post-Match Thoughts After His 2-1 Victory Over Crystal Palace

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith