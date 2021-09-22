September 22, 2021
'Who Cares About the Money?' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Kepa Arrizabalaga Price Tag Admission

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding his second choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who holds the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge for a world record fee of £72 million back in 2018 but has been acting as second choice for the Blues since the arrival of Edouard Mendy last season.

Speaking regarding the fee, via football.london, Tuchel answered honestly and admitted that he does not care about the money spent on the Spaniard.

Kepa dive

"Who cares about the money? Ok, the money was paid, so what now? The question is now can we afford to have him as a goalkeeper?"  Tuchel said.

"If the money is too high or not or whatever, these measurements do not exist for us. I feel the pressure is off his shoulders and it is well-deserved that it is off his shoulders because it is not his fault."

Kepa stud

Kepa featured against Tottenham Hotspur, making his first Premier League appearance of the season and keeping a clean sheet as Mendy suffered an injury against Zenit in the Champions League.

The Spaniard is set to start against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and could feature against Manchester City on Saturday if Mendy has not recovered in time.

