Chelsea will find out their 2020/21 Champions League group stage opponents when the draw is made in Geneva on Thursday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to go further than their last-16 exit last season after being knocked out by Bayern Munich.

The Blues were handed Valencia, Ajax and LOSC Lille and secured qualification into the knockout stages on the last matchday.

Chelsea secured their spot in this season's Champions League following a final day win against Wolves to confirm their place in the top four of the Premier League.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the draw:

What time is the draw?

The draw will take place in Geneva at 4pm [UK] time.

Where can I watch the draw?

It will be available to watch via UEFA.com and live on BT Sport.

2020/21 Champions League Group Stage Pots:

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, PSG, Zenit St Petersburg, FC Porto

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax

Pot 3: Dynamo Kyiv, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Olympiacos, Lazio, Krasnodar, Atalanta

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Midtjylland, Rennes, Ferencvaros

Who can't Chelsea draw?

Lampard's men have been placed in Pot 2, which means the Blues can't draw anybody in their own pot, nor can they draw Liverpool who are in Pot 1.

Potential Drawings

Favourable Draw: FC Porto, Chelsea, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros

Group of Death: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Marseille

Who do you want to see Chelsea draw in the group stages?

