Who Chelsea could face in last-16 of Champions League

Chelsea secured their progression into the last-16 of the Champions League as group winners.

Frank Lampard's side ensured they qualified for the knockout stages after they beat Sevilla 4-0 to win Group E. They finished the group unbeaten following their 1-1 draw against Krasnodar.

The draw for the last-16 of the Champions League will take place on Monday 14 December and Chelsea will face a runner-up after finishing top of their group.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here is who Chelsea could face in the last-16:

Lazio, Barcelona and Porto are confirmed to be possible opponents for Chelsea in the round of 16 following the conclusion of their groups

Other possible opponents*:

Atletico Madrid/RB Salzburg

Borussia Monchengladbach/Inter Milan/Real Madrid/Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax/Atalanta

PSG/RB Leipzig

*Waiting on conclusion of Groups

Other English teams Manchester City and Liverpool have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

