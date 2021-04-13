Who Chelsea will face in Champions League semi-finals if they beat FC Porto

Chelsea will be looking to progress into the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night when they face FC Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Thomas Tuchel's men have completed half the job after a 2-0 first leg victory and return to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Tuesday evening hoping to see out the tie to book their place in the last four.

Chelsea haven't reached the semi-finals since 2014 when they faced Atletico Madrid and fell to a 3-1 aggregate defeat to the Spanish side.

The Venue: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville (Photo by Juan Jose Ubeda/MB Media/Sipa USA)

Tuchel knows the job is only half complete and has told his squad to remain focused.

"The most important thing is to fully focus on what we do, forget we already have a result, what we did against Palace, it is in the past.

"In high level sports, there is nothing more uninteresting than the past, the next fixture is most important. We can be confident, we have a strong squad. We are always a tough team to play against. Don't be afraid of nothing."

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

But who will Chelsea face if they progress past the Portuguese side?

Chelsea will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals should they see off Porto.

Real Madrid are in the driving seat as they head to Anfield after a 3-1 victory in the first leg in Spain.

The two face off on Wednesday 14 April at Anfield.

When and where will the semi-final ties take place?

Semi-final ties will be played on 27/28 April, with the second leg being played at the start of May on the 4/5.

Chelsea would be the 'away' side in the first leg, before being the 'home' team for the second leg.

