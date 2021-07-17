Revealed: Who Featured as Chelsea Came Out 6-1 Winners in Pre-Season Friendly

Sports Illustrated home
Revealed: The Player's That Featured in Chelsea's First Pre-Season Match

The Blues came out 6-1 victors.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea came out 6-1 winners against Peterborough United in a behind closed doors pre-season friendly.

Hakim Ziyech netted a hattrick whilst Armando Broja also scored in the second half. Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic bagged first half goals.

But who else featured for the Blues in a domiant performance?

As per Adam Newson, Chelsea lined up in a 3-4-2-1 formation as Jake Clarke-Salter, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr made up a back three. 

The midfield four consisted of  Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Marcos Alonso.

Whilst Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Abraham were trusted in attack.

At half-time Chelsea made several changes with the introductions of Ziyech, Broja, Baba Rahman, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

According to Football.London, neither Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy featured for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel looked at his younger shot-stoppers.

Jamie Cumming played the opening hour of the contest before being replaced by Lucas Bergstrom for the final 30 minutes.

Tuchel will no doubt be delighter with his side's performance as unfamiliar faces featured for the Blues. He has been given the opportunity to view his players before making a decision regarding transfers.

Chelsea are set to fly to Dublin next week for a pre-season camp before a friendly against Bournemouth on July 27th.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 17 - Peterborough United (h) | Friendly

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

