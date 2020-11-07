Who will take take Chelsea's penalties against Sheffield United?

Frank Lampard has a decision to make ahead of Chelsea's match against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

If the Blues get a penalty, Lampard will need to decide who will step up for Chelsea - to stick with Timo Werner or head back to Jorginho.

Chelsea have already had four penalties in their opening seven league games, scoring three and missing one, so the chances of Lampard's side getting one are more likely than not.

Werner took Chelsea's penalties against Rennes in midweek after Jorginho had missed a penalty in the 4-0 win against FC Krasnodar a week prior.

The German converted both and opes to continue taking the spot kicks for the Blues from now on.

"Before the game the manager told me when there is a penalty I should take the penalty in this game. It was two so it was a little bit crazy but I took them and it is good goals for a striker. I hope I can go on like this, the scoring and also the penalty taking."

Jorginho echoed the thoughts of his teammate and said it doesn't matter who takes the penalties as long as they convert them.

‘It doesn’t matter who scores. He was wanting to take these penalties and I have no problem with that. The most important is that we score, it doesn’t matter who."

Lampard spoke on Friday ahead of Sheffield United on penalty styles, and says he trust his players with their own methods.

"I'm quite superstitious about penalties - I was as a taker. Maybe that is part of my process of taking them.

"I adapted my style over the course of my career depending on my form, whether I missed any, the opposition. At times I focused on it a lot and came away with it. Because I was like that as a player I tend not to go too much into the head of the penalty takers.

"I trust them, their style, the way they take them. That's why they are in the position. I let them get on with it, I don't discuss anymore in terms of going forward."

