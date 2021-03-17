Why Andreas Christensen misses Chelsea's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

Andreas Christensen misses Chelsea's clash against Atletico Madrid due to illness, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel named his lineup to face Diego Simeone's side as he made five changes to the side that drew against Leeds United at the weekend.

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, James; Werner, Havertz, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Emerson, Anjorin

The surprise absentee was Christensen but it has been confirmed that he fell unwell overnight and that is why he isn't part of the Blues matchday squad.

It has been confirmed that it is not Covid-related.

Tuchel also confirmed why he was absent from the squad as he explained his team selection.

"Unfortunately Andreas is ill. There’s no reason to panic. It’s not Covid, he produced a negative test, but he is ill with a fever. He doesn’t feel good so Zouma comes in and takes his place."

At the back, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kurt Zouma sit at the heart of the back three.

Chelsea lead 1-0 on aggregate and will be hoping to progress on Wednesday night to put their name in Friday's draw for the last eight.

