Antonio Rudiger relishing chance to face Eden Hazard in Chelsea's Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Why Antonio Rudiger wants to face Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in Champions League semi-finals

Antonio Rudiger wants to face Eden Hazard when Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi finals.

Chelsea make the short flight to Spain for their first leg tie against Zinedine Zidane's men at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium on Tuesday night.

It'll be the first time since Chelsea have faced Real since 1998, but also Hazard will come up against his former club after leaving in 2019 to make the 'dream' switch to the Bernabeu.

(Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Hazard has been declared fit by Zidane for Tuesday's meeting and Rudiger is looking forward to battling it out against his former teammate.

"I had a good relationship with him here at Chelsea," Rudiger told Marca ahead of the European fixture.

"I hope I can play, honestly. If you want to win, you have to play against the best and Hazard is one of the best. For me one of the top players in the world."

SIPA USA

The 30-year-old has struggled with constant injuries during his time at Los Blancos, and Rudiger was asked if he was surprised with the frequency of injuries.

He added: "I am not a doctor, I cannot comment on that."

Chelsea have the chance to reach the Champions League finals for the first time since 2012, the year they lifted the trophy in Munich.

"It is a very important match, it is clear, it is the semi-finals and we all want to reach that final, but the preparation will be like all the others," continued Rudiger on Madrid.

