Reason For Ben Chilwell's England Omission Revealed

It has been revealed as to why Ben Chilwell has been left out of the England squad to face Andorra and Poland in September's World Cup qualifiers.

Mason Mount and Reece James will feature but Chilwell did not get a call up.

Speaking on his selection, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, England manager Gareth Southgate discussed Chilwell's exclusion.

Southgate said: "Ben Chilwell has played no games since the Champions League final through no fault of his own."

The 24-year-old was part of the England squad to make it to the Euro 2020 Final, where they narrowly missed out on the title as the Three Lions lost to Jorginho's Italy side on penalties.

However, Chilwell did not feature for Southgate's side during the tournament as Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw were preferred.

Chilwell was also forced to self-isolate during the tournament after he and Mount came into contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive.

The English defender returned to Chelsea's pre-season training late after being granted a holiday after the Euro 2020 Final and is yet to feature for the Blues this season.

Marcos Alonso has been on fine form, bagging a goal on the Premier League opening day against Crsytal Palace but it is thought that Chilwell will return to the line-up once fit.

The defender was impressive last season, playing a key role as Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League trophy.

