Why Billy Gilmour Won't Feature for Norwich Against Chelsea

Billy Gilmour will not be on the pitch when his Norwich City side travel to face his parent club Chelsea on Saturday afternoon and here is the reason why.

The Scottish international was shipped out on loan shortly after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign in the search for first team football.

However, his minutes under Daniel Farke have dried up in recent weeks and he is now inelegible to face his parent club Chelsea on Saturday.

It comes as a boost to the Blues, as he cannot face off agianst Thomas Tuchel's men but it was not guaranteed that he would play if available as he has spent a period on the bench.

Tuchel has had his say on the youngster's loan move so far and a potential re-call in Janaury.

He said: "I love Billy in general, I always loved him.

"It was a big factor. Even maybe he wasn’t in the full spotlight in the half season. He decided to go to get some minutes, it is important. First of all I want him to perform. How you make it in our team is by pure performance.

"f you decide to go on loan it is as simple as that. I don’t think it’s harsh, you need to perform. You need to be on the pitch, to be the top player no matter where you go, if you want to make it back here and improve your status.

"He is our player, we love Billy and are very aware of what he can do but changing a club is always a huge risk. It can also seem positive. He needs to overcome adversity and now is not the time to think about coming back. It is time to fight for his place and show what he can do. We trust him and he can play a role.

"Of course, nobody is obliged to let our players play but no coach in the world will leave the best players out so that’s what he needs to prove, that Norwich is a better team with him. I trust he can do it and hopefully he does not lose this trust in himself and can turn things around again."

