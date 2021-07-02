Why Former Blue Ricardo Carvalho Preferred Chelsea to Real Madrid

The former Blue discussed his time in London and why he pref

Former Blue Ricardo Carvalho has opened up on his time at Chelsea and admitted that he preffered his time in London to that of Madrid.

Carvalho arrived in London in the summer of 2004, following his former boss Jose Mourinho to Chelsea after being considered one of the stand-out defenders at Euro 2004.



Speaking to FourFourTwo, the retired centre back compared his time at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Ricardo Carvalho explained why he and his family preferred London to Madrid Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When discussing his move away from Chelsea, Carvalho said: “Believe it or not, it was harder adapting to the Madrid lifestyle in 2010.

He said: “Spanish people may be similar to Portuguese, but there was one thing I missed a lot about London – having meals earlier."

Carvalho continued: "At Chelsea, you’d train, work, rest, take care of your life and spend time with your family. The adaptation was easier for me, because this was how I liked to be."

Carvalho also used the interview as a chance to praise former teammate and central defensive partner John Terry.

Carvalho won Euro 2016 to cap off a fine career Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The defender spent six years at Chelsea before moving on to join Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid in 2010, his third and last spell under the Portuguese manager

Upon leaving Real Madrid, the former Blue Carvalho signed for Monaco where he played with current Chelsea player Tiemoue Bakayoko and former Blue Radamel Falcao.

Carvalho went on to win Euro 2016 with Portugal before retiring from international duty, a fitting end to his Portugal career as he impressed in Euro 2004 - 12 years earlier.

The Portuguese retired playing under former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas at Shanghai SIPG before moving with the manager to become his assistant at Marseille.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube