Why Chelsea and Real Madrid aren't playing Champions League semi-final at Bernabeu

Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night with the first leg in Madrid, Spain.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Spain looking to take an advantage back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg next Wednesday.

But the Blues will not be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid's home. They will be playing at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

From an 81,000-seater to a stadium capacity of 6,000, the home of the reserve Real side, Real Madrid Castilla.

Why are Real Madrid not playing home games at the Bernabeu?

Real have been given permission to play their home games in La Liga and the Champions League away from the Bernabeu to allow for the redevelopment of the stadium.

A new £500 million development which includes a retractable roof being put on is in the works.

What have others' said about Real switching grounds this season?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp complained about the 'different situation' as they were knocked out in the quarters by Los Blancos.

"This here tonight was really strange because it was a difficult situation in the stadium," said Klopp, as relayed by the Mirror.

He added: "Anfield is at least a proper stadium."

The last time Chelsea and Real Madrid faced each other in a competitive fixture was all the way back in 1998 when the Blues came out on top.

It's Tuchel's biggest game of the season so far without a shadow of doubt. Playing the European heavyweights who have a stellar record in Europe won't be easy, but the Blues have full belief they can complete the job to progress into the final next month.

