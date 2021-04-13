Why Chelsea are playing Champions League tie against FC Porto in Spain and not England

Chelsea will face FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, instead of Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are playing their 'home' leg on Tuesday night in Seville and not in west London as they look to finish the job to book their place in the semi-finals following a 2-0 win in the first leg.

The winners of the tie will face either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

But why are they playing in Seville and not in London?

The first leg last week was also played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán instead of Porto's Estádio do Dragão.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, both legs were to be played at a neutral venue and Sevilla's ground was the chosen ground.

UEFA Statement

UEFA released a statement ahead of the quarter-final clash confirming the changing of venues.

"UEFA is able to officially confirm that the Uefa Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.

"Uefa would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches."

