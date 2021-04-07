Why Chelsea are playing Champions League tie against FC Porto in Spain and not Portugal

Chelsea and FC Porto will face off against each other in the Champions League quarter-finals in Seville, a neutral venues, instead of their respective home grounds.

In usual format, the first leg would have been played on Wednesday 7 April at Porto's Estádio do Dragão, with the return leg on Tuesday 13 April being back at Stamford Bridge.

But due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, both legs will be played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The first leg will count as Chelsea's 'away' leg, and when they return the following week for their second leg, that will be classed as their 'home' tie.

A statement from UEFA read: "UEFA is able to officially confirm that the Uefa Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.

"Uefa would like to thank FC Porto and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla FC for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches."

