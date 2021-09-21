Why Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Is No Longer Taking the Knee

Marcos Alonso has offered his reasoning for no longer taking the knee before games.

The Spaniard hasn't taken the knee if any of Chelsea's matches this season and it was once again seen prior to their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon in north London.

Instead, Alonso has revealed he will be making an anti-racism gesture of his own because he believes taking the knee is 'losing a bit of strength'.

He told the Telegraph: "I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries.

"I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody."

He added on whether his decision was due to political reasons: “I don’t know, I just prefer to do it this way. It’s my way to do it, I think it’s another way. And maybe I think it’s losing a bit of strength the other way, so I just prefer to do it this way and to show I am fully supportive of fighting against racism.”

Alonso hasn't spoken to his Chelsea teammates yet on his decision to 'point to the sleeve' which he prefers, despite many of whom have been the subject and victims of racist abuse.

“No, we haven’t talked about it," he continued. "We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven’t talked about it. I don’t think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing I just told you and I don’t think there will be any problems.”

