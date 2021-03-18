NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Why Reece James was selected for England international duty over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Reece James was included in the latest England squad due to his 'exceptional form', said boss Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old was selected along with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for their friendlies against San Marino, Albania and Poland later this month.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was left out due to his lack of appearances for the Blues in recent weeks following an ongoing ankle problem.

But James was selected as was Kieran Tripper, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was the surprise absentee from the squad.

sipa_32563859 (1)

Southgate revealed the reasons on Thursday for including James and leaving Alexander-Arnold out of the squad.

He said: "There are are areas where we have incredible competition for places.

"Trent is very unfortunate but I don't think he's played at the level that he found in the last couple of years. He's getting close to that now. In the last few weeks he's definitely taken steps in the right direction.

"It's simply we think Reece James and Kieran Trippier have had exceptional seasons with their clubs and Kyle Walker is in great form with Manchester City. We have other players in the league who are also playing well in that position - Cash at Aston Villa, Ayling at Leeds - and we've got two very good right backs in the Under-21s.

"It's a remarkable position of strength and what I said to Trent earlier today was I have made the same call to Kyle and Kieran in the past. Their response was a good one. They took up the challenge and found themselves back in the squad.

"Trent is a super talent and I'm certain will play a big part in the future. He misses out this time but we could quite conceivably be sitting here in the summer and he's with us."

