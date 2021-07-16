Why Loanee Malang Sarr Knew That Chelsea Would Win the Champions League Last Season

Sports Illustrated home
Why Chelsea Loanee Knew Club Would Win Champions League

Malang Sarr was confident in the Blues.
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, who spent last season on loan at FC Porto, believed that Chelsea would win the Champions League last season after the Blues' clash with the Portuguese side.

Sarr signed on a free transfer last summer but spent the season on loan in Portugal.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, Sarr opened up on his belief in Chelsea during the Champions League run.

The defender spent last season at FC Porto

"After the two games, I thought Chelsea were going to win it, for sure." he said.

Sarr continued: "It is very difficult to play against Porto,

"Teams struggled to match the defensive intensity and stay at the same level. Chelsea were struggling a little, but not as much as the other teams did. They were really solid and they did the job. From then I was sure they would do it."

The 22-year-old has returned to pre-season training in a bid to impress Thomas Tuchel.

With Kurt Zouma linked with a move away and Marc Guehi's imminent transfer to Crystal Palace, a space in Tuchel's squad could open up if Sarr was to impress.

Malang Sarr (left) in action for Nice

The defender received plaudits during his time in France with OGC Nice, where he made 102 appearances across a four year professional spell at the club.

Sarr was due to jet off to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer but has instead opted to play in pre-season for the Blues as he looks to impress.

It remains to be seen whether a loan move beckons for the defender as Tuchel wishes to look at his squad before making any decisions regarding transfer moves.

