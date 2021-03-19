Why Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich released statement following Frank Lampard's sacking

Roman Abramovich has revealed why he released a personal statement following the sacking of Frank Lampard as Chelsea head coach back in January.

Lampard was dismissed at the end of January after a poor run of form as the Blues slipped down the league table, putting their chances of Champions League qualification in jeopardy.

It was a decision that split the fanbase as the Chelsea legend, turned manager, was shown the door on a Monday morning, ending his 18-month tenure in west London.

Chelsea tend to release just an official statement to confirm the departures of managers, but Lampard's was different. Abramovich wrote a personal message in the statement highlighting the 'difficult decision' the club had to take in relieving Lampard of his duties.

Abramovich's words tend to be rare in the public domain, but he speaks out on issues he cares about. The 'Say No To Antisemitism' campaign, to the recent racist abuse suffered by Chelsea defender Reece James.

The Chelsea owner spoke exclusively to Forbes to reveal why he has spoken out on the sacking of Lampard along with other areas of importance, putting it down to accountability.

He said: "Statements with regard to the Say No To Antisemitism campaign or Frank Lampard or Reece James, these are very, very big themes and they are very, very important.

"Things at that level require me to personally show that I am behind it and that I am accountable."

The decision to sack Lampard has proven to be the right with his replacement, Thomas Tuchel, thriving and unbeaten in his opening 13 games.

But Abramovich likes to keep a low profile. He added, "It has never been my ambition to have a public profile."

