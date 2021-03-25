Why Chelsea star Christian Pulisic was subbed at half-time during USMNT 4-1 win over Jamaica

Christian Pulisic was taken off at half-time during USA's 4-1 win over Jamaica on Thursday.

The 22-year-old only played 45 minutes in their friendly but it isn't a cause for concern after coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed it was a planned change.

Speaking post-match on the change, Berhalter said: "It was a planned substitution.

"When I think about his minutes, we want to progress him in a safe way but also help get him 90 minutes fit. He played 82, 86 minutes for Chelsea on Sunday.

"The natural progression is a half and let him play a lot more against Northern Ireland. That will set him up to gain fitness here and go back to Chelsea in a good way. He grew into the game and became very aggressive coming inside. He was certainly a major factor in that first half.”

But Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will be left disappointed after fellow Blues star N'Golo Kante withdrew from the France camp after sustaining a minor hamstring problem on international duty.

It was confirmed by FFF on Thursday that he would return to Cobham on Friday.

A statement read: "N'Golo Kanté will not take part in the next two matches of the French team on Sunday in Kazakhstan and three days later in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

"The Chelsea midfielder felt a pain in the hamstrings of the left thigh at the very end of the match against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France. He had clinical and radiological examinations on Thursday, which revealed a small lesion.

"In consultation with Doctor Franck Le Gall, national coach Didier Deschamps decided to put N'Golo Kanté back at the disposal of his club on Friday.

"N'Golo Kanté will not be replaced. It is therefore a group of twenty-five players who will fly to Kazakhstan on Friday morning."



