Why Chelsea's Champions League Last-16 Second Leg vs LOSC Lille Could Be Moved to Neutral Venue

Chelsea could have their Champions League last-16 second leg against LOSC Lille in March moved to a neutral venue.

Following France's new Covid-19 regulations, all professional sports people are now required to have a Covid passport to enter grounds.

There are several Chelsea players who are not double vaccinated, confirmed by Thomas Tuchel, which could leave their availability in jeopardy for when the Blues head to France on March 16 for the second leg at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Chelsea played in neutral venues last season on their way to Champions League glory last time out and could do the same again.

As per the Mail, UEFA have no plans to 'rewrite their rules to make vaccination compulsory'.

'UEFA rules state that clubs with 13 players, including a goalkeeper, will be expected to fulfil fixtures, but if government-imposed restrictions, such as compulsory vaccination, lead to squads being depleted games can be moved elsewhere.'

Chelsea are likely to have enough players for the European clash, meeting the threshold, unless more injuries and Covid-19 problems wreak havoc on the squad towards the end of the season.

This could mean some players who are unvaccinated, specific players remain unclear, may miss out. Chelsea will be hoping to have already put one foot in to the quarter-finals before they make the short trip to France for the reverse leg in March.

For now, Thomas Tuchel has to focus on what is in front of him. The Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup all await for the Blues before the Champions League comes back around.

