Thomas Tuchel Will Have Wife at Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel will have his wife, Sissi, in attendance at Wembley on Saturday for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, the Blues head coach has revealed.

Chelsea appointed the German back in January and he has done a stellar job in west London, which has seen him reach two finals in his first four months in charge.

After making the move to England, he left his family in Paris - where he was based after his previous job at Paris Saint-Germain, which he departed in December.

Since taking the Blues job family time has been minimal, but Tuchel has revealed his wife will be at Wembley to watch his side take on the Foxes as they search for their first trophy under the German.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“My kids are too young to be in the stadium but my wife will be there which is very nice. It's nice they are in the country – a big reward. Very nice. I love to play the final with them here. They are not here for good, they are on a visit.

“My wife is a very very good spectator and huge luck so happy my family plan to visit and it is possible for her to be in the stadium. It is a big boost then cannot be anything other than luck if your family is there.”

