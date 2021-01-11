Why Chelsea's fixture against Fulham in Premier League could be rearranged

Chelsea could have their Premier League fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday moved to Saturday due to a potential rescheduling of the fixture calendar, it has been revealed.

Frank Lampard's side are due to play Scott Parker's men down the road in west London Friday but due to a fixture rescheduling because of the impact of Covid, the Blues could have the game pushed back to the Saturday.

But why?

As per David Ornstein and the Athletic, the Premier League is considering postponing Aston Villa versus Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, and replacing it with Tottenham against Fulham which was due to be played at the end of 2020 on December 30.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Due to a Covid outbreak in the Villa squad, the fixture is in doubt and now Fulham could see their once called off game be played on Wednesday.

Fulham aren't happy with the proposal due to being taken to extra-time in the FA Cup against QPR at the weekend and having to play Chelsea on Friday.

A possibility of the west London derby being moved to the Saturday is being discussed.

----------

