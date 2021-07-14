Why Chelsea's Friendly vs Peterborough United Won't Have Highlights or be Streamed

No stream or highlights will be made available of Chelsea's friendly against Peterborough United, it has been confirmed.

It has been confirmed Chelsea's first game of pre-season will take place on Saturday 17 July at 11am (UK) at their Cobham training facility against Championship side Peterborough.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel made their way back to pre-season last week and will face their first test ahead of the new season on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Chelsea's first game won't be shown at all under any circumstance. Footage of the game won't be available for supporters to view, but why? We have the details.

What has been said?

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the game wouldn't be streamed on Saturday, and their press officer Phil Adlam later confirmed to Absolute Chelsea that no highlights will be made available following the game.

MacAnthony revealed they are happy to play the game strictly behind closed doors, and also praised Chelsea in the process.

"We are of course happy to play the game and no probs to privacy aspect of it," he wrote on Twitter. "Chelsea have been brilliant with us over this game and training beforehand."

However, a report will be published once the friendly has concluded on Saturday which should see a scoreline published.

What else has been said?

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is looking forward to facing the Blues at Cobham, also confirming their travel plans for Saturday's match.

“It’s a game that has come at the right time for us. It will be a good test of where we are at. It’s obviously a big step up in standard. It’s a game against high quality players. I understand they will be using first team players so we will need to have our defensive shape spot on for a start.

“It also gives us a chance to get away for a couple of days. We will travel down on Thursday night, train at Chelsea on Friday and then play the game Saturday morning."

