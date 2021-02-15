Why Christian Pulisic didn't feature for Chelsea during Newcastle United win

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Christian Pulisic deserved to start for Chelsea against Newcastle United after he was left on the bench during the 2-0 win on Monday night.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge as goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner helped the Blues climb into the top four.

Pulisic started against Barnsley on Thursday night in the FA Cup win at Oakwell, but produced a below-par performance like Hakim Ziyech, and both were subsequently left on the bench against the Toon.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner were given the nod to play in the no.10 roles behind the forward against Steve Bruce's side, but Tuchel admitted post-match it was a tough selection decision.

As quoted by football.london, he said: "Today, the first change was already made in the first half from injury and Christian was a very tight decision if he starts again after the cup game, or if he comes on from the bench.

"We decided for another eleven to start. Unfortunately, we only had three changes which makes it very difficult to give time to the players, to let everybody play, and to have an impact with the changes of fresh legs. That makes it difficult and the third change we didn't want to use too early.

"During the match, we did what we normally do which is to only change to win the match. He deserves to start, or to come in but I could only use three guys. I hope he keeps on going and he will make an important impact for us in the future."

Pulisic missed Chelsea's last Premier League match against Sheffield United due to family issues, and will be keen to return to the side when they face Southampton back at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will now have a couple of days off to recover physically and mentally before the prepare for the Saints' visit to west London.

