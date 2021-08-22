Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Playing for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Christian Pulisic will be absent from Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old featured and scored in their opening day 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace but will not be involved at the Emirates.

Pulisic trained in the early parts of the week but on Wednesday was missing from the open training session at Stamford Bridge, raising question marks over his fitness and availability for the London derby.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But on Friday, Thomas Tuchel confirmed the reason for Pulisic's absence and revealed it was due to him testing positive for Covid-19.

"Christian is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game," Tuchel told the media on Friday ahead of the fixture against the Gunners.

Pulisic is now in the middle of his isolation period, in line with the UK Government's protocols, and will have to watch the match from afar.

What has Christian Pulisic said?

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week," wrote Pulisic on Instagram on Friday. "Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action. Thank you for the support."

More Arsenal vs Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube