August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Playing for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Pulisic will play no part against Arsenal.
Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic will be absent from Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The 22-year-old featured and scored in their opening day 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace but will not be involved at the Emirates. 

Pulisic trained in the early parts of the week but on Wednesday was missing from the open training session at Stamford Bridge, raising question marks over his fitness and availability for the London derby.

sipa_34576825

But on Friday, Thomas Tuchel confirmed the reason for Pulisic's absence and revealed it was due to him testing positive for Covid-19.

"Christian is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game," Tuchel told the media on Friday ahead of the fixture against the Gunners.

Pulisic is now in the middle of his isolation period, in line with the UK Government's protocols, and will have to watch the match from afar.

What has Christian Pulisic said?

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week," wrote Pulisic on Instagram on Friday. "Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action. Thank you for the support."

More Arsenal vs Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34577582
News

The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal: Lukaku, Kante, Ziyech & Pulisic

pjimage (2)
News

Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Playing for Chelsea vs Arsenal

GettyImages-1234744763
News

Romelu Lukaku Wants Chelsea Redemption Following £97.5M Return

1234745359
News

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Return Was 'Chance of A Lifetime', Too Hard to Turn Down

sipa_33154777
News

Willy Caballero Reveals Why He Turned Chelsea Contract Renewal Down

1005296744
News

Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea & Timo Werner Admission for 2021/22 Campaign

Bakayoko 1
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Hoping to Seal Tiémoué Bakayoko Deal Next Week

1005478262
News

'It Will Be Tough' - Kai Havertz Previews Chelsea's London Derby Clash vs Arsenal