September 22, 2021
Why Christian Pulisic Remains Absent From Chelsea’s Squad to Face Aston Villa

Still injured.
Christian Pulisic is absent from Chelsea's squad to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday afternoon and here's why.

The USMNT captain has not featured since the international break, where he picked up a knock.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he was hoping to have the forward available for the visit of Aston Villa but the 22-year-old is not in the squad.

Tuchel expected the American to miss 10 days which would have seen him in contention to face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, but the match appears to have come too early for the player.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," said Tuchel. This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow.

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

However, Tuchel was not asked about the American in the build up to the Carabao Cup clash and avoided questions regarding the winger in his press conference. 

It remains to be seen as to whether Pulisic will be available to face Manchester City as Chelsea face the Champions on Saturday but Tuchel will be hoping to have the star back and ready for action in time for the top of the table clash.

Why Christian Pulisic Remains Absent From Chelsea's Squad to Face Aston Villa

