Frank Lampard has revealed why Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotpsur in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea travel across the capital to north London to face Jose Mourinho's side, but will be without not only one recognised winger, but two - Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Lampard confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference on Monday, and revealed why the duo aren't available for selection on Tuesday.

"Ziyech and Pulisic are not far away, they're still in their recovery stage so too early for them both," said Lampard.

Pulisic is still on the return from his hamstring injury which he picked up in the FA Cup final back in August, and has returned to training with the squad but Lampard has already admitted that they will have to manage the 22-year-old carefully.

"We are working on that and Christian is also very open to that," Lampard said previously on not overcooking Pulisic.

"He wants to play, he is so hungry to play and he is very nearly fit now but it is certainly something we will have to manage with him this season because we have all seen the talent and it is something we want to get right.

"I am not saying it is a fundamental chronic issue, it’s not. But we want to get as many minutes of the really great Christian we saw lots of last season on the pitch."

Meanwhile Hakim Ziyech is on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Brighton in a friendly prior to the season starting.

