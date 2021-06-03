Why Christian Pulisic Wore USA Hoodie After Chelsea's UCL Win

Christian Pulisic has revealed why he was wearing a USA hoodie following Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Porto on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old came on in the 66th minute against Manchester City as Thomas Tuchel's side held onto their 1-0 advantage, thanks to Kai Havertz's goal in the first-half, to claim a second Champions League title adding to 2012's win.

Post-match, everybody associated with the club - players, staff, supporters, boardroom members, Roman Abramovich and the rest - were in jubilant scenes on the pitch as they lifted the European trophy in front of their supporters at the Estadio do Dragao.

But Pulisic was seen sporting a USA hoodie when on the pitch, taking photos and enjoying the party mood in Portugal.

Pulisic revealed that it was his father who brought down the hoodie from the stands and gave it to him.

He said: "It was his hoodie. I wasn't thinking at all. But once he brought it down [from the stands], he's like, 'Oh, you should put this on.' I was like, 'That's a great idea.'

"Show what we're representing out there, being an American playing on the national team and then winning the Champions League. I think it's just a cool message."

Pulisic outlined his pride at winning the competition at the age of just 22.

"It's been an incredible couple of days, definitely. Obviously, getting to celebrate and having some family and friends there and be with my teammates was an incredible achievement, so we're really proud."

