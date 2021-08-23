Why Conor Gallagher Chose Crystal Palace Loan Move Despite Leeds United Interest

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has revealed why he decided to move to Crystal Palace on loan for the new campaign despite attracting interest from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old, who spent the previous campaign on loan at West Brom, made his debut for the Eagles in their 0-0 draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

After emerging through the youth ranks at Cobham, the Englishman has also undergone positive loan stints at Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, gaining significant first-team experience for a player in his age bracket.

On being quizzed as to why he picked Palace over Leeds, the midfielder said: “I liked what the manager (Patrick Vieira) was saying. I feel like it suited me very nicely, and like I could express myself the best here (at Palace)," as quoted by Football365.

Gallagher couldn't feature on the opening day of the new league campaign as Palace faced his parent club Chelsea, who sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory over the south London outfit last week.

He added: “He (Vieira) wants me to do what I do best, which is basically all I want to hear. He knows the type of player I am. He knows that I want to get up and down the pitch and just play with freedom. That definitely helped persuade me.

“There have been a lot of tactical sessions – team-wise. I have not been here (at Palace) too long, but I have got the whole season to learn from him (Vieira).

“Obviously, he (Vieira) was a top player back in the day, and he is a top manager as well, so I am very excited to work with him this season.”

