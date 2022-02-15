Skip to main content
Why Conor Gallagher Won't Feature for Crystal Palace Against Chelsea

Conor Gallagher will not feature for Crystal Palace as the Eagles host Chelsea in Premier League action on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is undroppable for Patrick Viera's side after showing his quality at Selhurst Park.

However, he will not feature during the weekend's clash as loan players cannot play against their parent club.

imago1009803431h

The rule applies in the Premier League, but is not applicable in the Champions League as previously we have seen Chelsea loanee Thibaut Courtois play for Atletico Madrid against his parent side.

Gallagher will not have the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel with a performance against his side on Saturday but has already caught the eye this season.

It has been reported that Tuchel wants to bring Gallagher back to Stamford Bridge to be part of his squad next season.

Read More

"He is doing well because he is playing every single game and he know how important he is to this team of Crystal Palace. That's a huge part of being at the best level you can be." Tuchel said previously.

imago1004471231h

The German has previously heaped praise upon his loan midfielder.

He said: "I said many times how much we like Conor, how well he is doing. We saw his goals, we see his performances all the time.

"We need to work our issues out that we are a bit unlucky having injuries in the centre of our game. We are suffering from it but this has nothing to do with Conor.”

However, the Cobham graduate is not thinking about his future at Chelsea as he remains concentrated on Crystal Palace's season.

He said: "We know that Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world right now. It's a tough team to get into. But I'm not thinking about that right now."

imago1009158623h
