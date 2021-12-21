Why Covid-19 Testing Has Become a Lottery for Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has explained why the Covid-19 testing has caused his Chelsea team selection to be a lottery because of the constant uncertainty.

Chelsea have been hit by the virus considerably in the last week. Kai Havertz, last November, and Christian Pulisic, in August, have both suffered from Covid as well as recently Mateo Kovacic.

But last week, Chelsea were handed four new cases in the squad. Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive.

Kai Havertz joined the self-isolation list at Cobham, while Jorginho returned an inconclusive set of tests. However on Monday, tested negative - a welcome relief for the Blues.

Lewis Baker was due to start for Chelsea against Brentford is now isolating after testing positive this week having only just joined the Blues first-team setup.

It's now caused unrest within Tuchel's camp and disrupted their preparations for games, leaving the German head coach with last minute changes and decision to make to his team ahead of games.

It has now become a 'lottery' which has fuelled uncertainty on a daily basis at Cobham, however it is still exciting the Chelsea boss.

"When I called it a lottery, it is like this," said Tuchel on the daily Covid-19 testing. "Every day we do lateral flow tests and then PCR tests. Every day, it can happen that only after then you can be in the building.

"To begin, it is a lottery that you can make it to the lottery. It is good because it is safe and then the next day, you get tested again. If you test so much, there's always a risk you find a positive and another positive can make things already worse than they are.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We planned a squad with Lewis Baker from the academy and now he is positive so we can start from scratch. This is what we do right now. The players arrive in the next hour.

"The players arrive from training in the late afternoon. Right now, we prepare for the match to be played even to plan training is pretty exciting. Even until the last hour, you don't know which players will arrive."

Chelsea have had to promote academy players into first-team training to boost numbers ahead of their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford on Wednesday night.

A sign of the struggles Chelsea are facing right now as Tuchel looks to weather the storm to guide his side into the semi-finals ahead of Christmas.

