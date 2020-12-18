Why Frank Lampard changed Christian Pulisic's position during defeat to Wolves

Frank Lampard has said it was his decision to change Christian Pulisic's position in the defeat to Wolves on Tuesday.

Chelsea conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Molineux, but it saw Lampard's in-game tactics come under scrutiny.

Pulisic started in his favoured left-wing role and flourished against Nelson Semedo, however then seemingly moved across to the right-hand side that saw Timo Werner take up the role on the left.

From then on, Pulisic wasn't in the game as much and able to influence the attack despite looking one of the better Blues players on the pitch.

Ahead of a must-win game against West Ham on Monday, Lampard said on Friday that it was his decision to swap the duo in-game.

"That's my decision. It can happen sometimes in games depending on how the game pans out. They can cross over and stay in that position for a while until they can cross back.

"Those are my decisions because I have players on the wings that can play both sides. Not all of them - Hakim Ziyech clearly is more of a player who plays on the right.

"With Timo, he can play left and right of a front three at his previous teams. The same with Christian, he played right and left for Dortmund and did the same for us last year.

"Sometimes you feel you can give the opposition a problem. When Christian moved to the right against Wolves, he dribbled into their box and went on a mazy run, created a few things. I like to have the option to change them at times."

