Why Frank Lampard is playing Timo Werner on the wing for Chelsea

Frank Lampard believes Timo Werner can play anywhere across the front three for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old was signed for £47.5 million this summer from RB Leipzig and was predominantly signed to play down the middle as Chelsea's centre-forward.

However, Lampard has utilised Werner down the flanks following the form of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

It has seen Werner struggle and be non-existent in games in his non-favoured role.

Lampard was quizzed on Friday ahead of West Ham on Monday after Werner was again a shadow of his true capabilities in the defeat to Wolves in midweek.

"It is for different reasons on that one," Lampard said on why Werner is playing out wide.

"When we don't have a big reference of a target man, then I get asked why I am not playing Oli or Tammy. Then it is the same with the other way around all the time.

"With Timo, for Leipzig and Germany, he has played no9, on the side and slightly behind at times. So he has played in all those roles wherever he has been so I don't think it is a problem for us. He can be used in various roles in that front three."

