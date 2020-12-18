NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Why Frank Lampard is playing Timo Werner on the wing for Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard believes Timo Werner can play anywhere across the front three for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old was signed for £47.5 million this summer from RB Leipzig and was predominantly signed to play down the middle as Chelsea's centre-forward.

However, Lampard has utilised Werner down the flanks following the form of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

49663875

It has seen Werner struggle and be non-existent in games in his non-favoured role. 

Lampard was quizzed on Friday ahead of West Ham on Monday after Werner was again a shadow of his true capabilities in the defeat to Wolves in midweek.

"It is for different reasons on that one," Lampard said on why Werner is playing out wide.

49662725

"When we don't have a big reference of a target man, then I get asked why I am not playing Oli or Tammy. Then it is the same with the other way around all the time. 

"With Timo, for Leipzig and Germany, he has played no9, on the side and slightly behind at times. So he has played in all those roles wherever he has been so I don't think it is a problem for us. He can be used in various roles in that front three."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

EphZxFsXIAUN9BB
News

Frank Lampard will consider January transfer window when market opens next month

49662725
News

Frank Lampard confident that Timo Werner will rediscover goalscoring form

49671823
News

Why Frank Lampard is playing Timo Werner on the wing for Chelsea

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-chelsea-premier-league (12)
News

Why Frank Lampard changed Christian Pulisic's position during defeat to Wolves

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (8)
News

Lampard: Kai Havertz needs to be given time to settle in at Chelsea

49658913
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on rejection of five substitutes proposal

49495184
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-chelsea
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged side in a must-win for the Blues

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-aston-villa (1)
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea don't regret letting 'fantastic' Declan Rice leave academy