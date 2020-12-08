NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Why Frank Lampard wouldn't sign Paul Pogba at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard would be unlikely to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba if were to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has spoken on the Frenchman's future in the north west and says he's unhappy at the club.

"Paul [Pogba] is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him.

Lampard already has several options in midfield including fellow Frenchman N'Golo Kante

"He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market."

Although Chelsea haven't been linked with the 27-year-old, Lampard spoke back in 2018 when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils, and wasn't an avid fan of him back then.

"I don't know what Paul Pogba quite is," said Lampard. 

"He makes bad decisions as a midfield player, bad basic decisions. Then he does something fantastic and I can imagine that wrecking Jose Mourinho's head because he's going 'Well I want you in my team for that fantastic stuff, but there's other stuff that's not good for the team'.

"So what [Mourinho] did was he tried to shock him and embarrass him out of it, he said 'I'm going to call you out', and I'm not sure Pogba got the point because I still see him making those bad decisions."

