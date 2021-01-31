Why Hakim Ziyech was absent during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Hakim Ziyech was absent during their 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Ziyech was left out of the matchday squad against the Clarets, which saw Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso grab the goals to secure Tuchel his first win in charge after taking over earlier this week.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Prior to the match, Tuchel said: "Hakim has been in a bit of overload since five weeks so he has a bit of a risk of getting injured if he plays more than say 30 minutes. For that we decided to take a break now to go out of the risk zone. We decided this yesterday."

READ MORE: Five things we learned in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

READ MORE: Chelsea bag first win under the Thomas Tuchel era

Chelsea didn't miss the Moroccan against Sean Dyche's men as they created plenty, just like Wednesday night against Wolves, but they managed to convert two of their many chances.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And post-match, Tuchel delved further into Ziyech's absence and revealed he will return against Spurs next Thursday.

"We had a normal process of a recommendation [from the medical staff] and we had some words that he is in a personal overload in the last five weeks. He has a history to be a risk for injury when he plays for five weeks of overload. That’s why, the pure physical recommendation of the staff was for him to not play more than 30 minutes.

"We offered him a full break to not be on the bench and even play 30 minutes and he said okay, let’s do the break now and we can start using him again next week full-on. Let’s give him the break now because what will we do if we lose someone after 15 minutes and lose the opportunity for an offensive change and that was the only reason."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube