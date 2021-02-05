Why Jorginho took Chelsea's match-winning penalty during 1-0 win over Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Jorginho stepped up to take Chelsea's winning penalty during the 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Jorginho converted in the 24th minute past Hugo Lloris after Eric Dier brought Timo Werner down in the area.

The 29-year-old handed penalty duties by Tuchel with Mason Mount on deputy duty.

Timo Werner was taken off penalty duties and Tuchel revealed why he made the decision to give Jorginho the responsibility of stepping up from the spot.

"The guys took some penalties in the last nine days after training and we have Willy Caballero and the guys pushing the penalty takes to be serious and if you are not then you don't score.

"So you get a good picture of who is capable and today it was Mason and Jorginho on the sheet, we put the two names and I said to Jorginho just before the match if he feels confident to take a penalty and he said clearly yes. So we trusted him but I did not discuss with him how to take it."

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea have moved into sixth in the Premier League following the derby day win, but it should've been a much more comfortable evening for the Blues in north London.

And Tuchel is aware of his side needing to be more effective going forward but isn't concerned just yet.

"We need to create more clear chances. This is the objective and this is the job for me and I blame nobody. This is the job for me and I blame nobody because I never scored in my career in the second and third league.

"It is the hardest thing, or one of the hardest things in football to score and be calm. But we have trust in our players and we will work to create even more chances and to create more clear chances and to be more effective. But, it is hard to talk the guys into it. No, in general everyone wants to score with every half-chance and chance we have. It is not like this in the Premier League so no worries so far."

