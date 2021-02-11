Why Kai Havertz missed Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Barnsley

It has been confirmed why Kai Havertz missed Chelsea's 1-0 victory against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old has missed their last two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United through injury, and he was missing from the squad once again to face Barnsley.

Chelsea were well below-par at Oakwell on Thursday night but Tammy Abraham came to the rescue in the second-half to tap in from close range to set up a tie with Sheffield United in the quarter-finals.

(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

But why did Havertz miss out once again?

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella confirmed pre-match that the German was still struggling with an injury, which appears to be the same issue he picked up in training last week.

Tuchel is expected to give a full update on Friday ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Monday.

(Photo by Darren Staples)

He was mightily relieved to head into the last eight of the FA Cup as they set their sights on domestic silverware.

"I have to be honest, yes I am relieved. We can stop the analysis, it's done. Chelsea are through to the quarter final, full stop."

