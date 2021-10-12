    • October 12, 2021
    Revealed: Why Kevin De Bruyne & Mohamed Salah Didn't Succeed at Chelsea

    Author:

    Former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton believes Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah didn't succeed at the club due to a 'personality clash' with Jose Mourinho.

    Salah signed for Chelsea back in 2014 under Mourinho from Basel in an £11 million deal, before heading to Roma and eventually joining Liverpool for £34 million in 2019. While De Bruyne was signed in 2012 from Genk, but sold him to Wolfsburg just two years later. 

    Both players were sold in the Mourinho era and although their performances weren't to the standard of the club, their quality is clear to see as the duo are now two of the best players in the world. 

    pjimage (32)

    Chelsea's loss. Manchester City and Liverpool's gain. But that wasn't down to their ability as to why they didn't succeed in west London, or that the Blues didn't notice their ability. 

    Ex coach Newton insists the real reason they didn't flourish at Stamford Bridge was because of Mourinho, who oversaw the duo during their time in the capital. 

    What Eddie Newton said

    In an interview with Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Newton said: "For me, I think Salah and De Bruyne wasn’t about talent. It was a personality clash (with Jose Mourinho). I just didn’t think it was working at the time.

    "I think they were more than good enough, but it was the manager who didn’t see eye-to-eye with them, so it wasn’t going to work."

