Chelsea Accept Leicester City Apology Following Daniel Amartey's Dressing Room Incident

Why Leicester City Have Issued Apology to Chelsea After FA Cup Final Win

Leicester City have issued an apology to Chelsea after Daniel Amartey was caught throwing the Blues' pennant on the floor after the FA Cup final win at Wembley.

Brendan Rodgers' side came out on top at Wembley to inflict FA Cup heartbreak on the Blues, who slumped to back-to-back cup final defeats in the competition.

Youri Tielemans' 30-yard screamer was the difference between the sides on Saturday, but the controversy of VAR calls continued post-match in the dressing rooms.

What happened?

Amartey was pictured on a live Instagram feed inside the Foxes' dressing room which showed him to pick up the pennant Chelsea had given their opponents, and he proceeded to throw it behind him onto the floor.

Watch below:

What have Leicester City said

As per Sky Sports, Leicester have apologised for Amartey's action which took place in the dressing room.

Chelsea have received the apology and have accepted the Foxes' apology.

What next?

The two sides come back together on Tuesday to face off in the Premier League, with Chelsea looking for a revenge and in desperate need of a win with their top four hopes still in their hands but in major doubt if they suffer their third successive defeat in all competitions.

With two games remaining and Liverpool hot on their tail, Tuchel will be needing a response. It's now or never for the Blues if they want to clinch a spot in the top four to play Champions League football next season.

