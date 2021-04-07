Why Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are set to start for Chelsea against FC Porto in Champions League clash

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are set to pair up in the Chelsea midfield on Wednesday night when they face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to Seville with a point to prove after their 5-2 defeat to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday. It saw their 14 game unbeaten start under Tuchel come to an end in dismal and embarrassing fashion in west London.

Chelsea have a perfect opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat for a place in the semi-finals on Wednesday night and it will see Jorginho and Kovacic most likely start in the midfield, barring any late complications .

The Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville (Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Why will they start?

Kovacic and Jorginho will start as the pair because N'Golo Kante has been confirmed as fit enough to make the bench after he returns from a hamstring problem.

"They [Kante and Pulisic] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad so this is good news," said Tuchel on Tuesday to the media.

He added: "NG [Kante] just did the last test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable and comfortable enough to be on the bench."

Billy Gilmour wasn't included in the 23-man travelling squad to Spain which leave Jorginho and Kovacic as the only two midfielders, other than Mason Mount who is likely to start further forward in the front three.

Kovacic is in danger of missing the second leg with a yellow card hanging over his head. If he gets booked on Wednesday night, he will be suspended for the second leg.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube